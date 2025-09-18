Omaze has unveiled its latest prize house - and it is absolutely drop-dead gorgeous.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the latest prize draw, entrants have the chance to win a £4m eco-friendly home in the heart of the Surrey Hills, offered in partnership with Breast Cancer Now.

Just an hour from London, the house sits in the ancient hamlet of Farley Green, surrounded by two acres of landscaped gardens within the Surrey Hills area of outstanding natural beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The region is as picturesque as it gets - rolling fields, wooded hills, and villages so charming they’ve been used as film backdrops, including in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and The Holiday.

The new Omaze prize house in Surrey Hills. | Omaze

The home itself is a striking new build, designed with light, space, and sustainability in mind. Unlike traditional layouts, its four bedrooms sit on the ground floor, each opening directly onto the gardens.

Floor-to-ceiling windows connect indoors to out, while a gym, study, and utility room complete the level.

Upstairs, an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area flows onto a balcony terrace with sweeping views over Hunters Hill. The kitchen features Poggenpohl cabinetry, twin Miele ovens, a large island, and a downdraft induction hob - ideal for serious cooks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Omaze prize house in Surrey Hills. | Omaze

The interior is sleek and minimal, mixing warm tones with natural finishes.

Outside, summer living takes center stage. A heated swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, and dining area make entertaining effortless.

The home also doubles as a smart, eco-conscious retreat, powered by ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and a Tesla Powerwall.

The prize includes more than just the house - it comes mortgage-free, fully furnished, with stamp duty and conveyancing covered. The winner also receives £250,000 in tax-free cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries cost £10 at omaze.co.uk, where players can buy tickets individually or subscribe for automatic early-bird entries. Postal entries are also accepted with full details, including name, address, and prize draw selection, submitted on a plain sheet of paper or postcard.