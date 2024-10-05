Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two children and a woman have been mauled by out-of-control dogs in south east London.

The incident took place on Mickleham Road in Orpington at around 9am on Saturday, October 5. According to police, four dogs were involved in the attack, which saw two children aged four and injured alongside a 30-year-old woman.

All three were take to hospital to be treated for their injuries. None are believed to be life-threatening.

Cops have since arrested a woman on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control. The woman has been taken into custody, while the dogs were seized and placed into kennels.

Superintendent Mitch Carr said: "I know this incident will have caused a lot of public concern, especially due to the young age of the children injured. Fortunately, it is believed that none of the injuries are life-threatening.

"A woman has been arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control and she has been taken into custody. The dogs have also been taken to police kennels while the investigation is ongoing. Extra officers will be in the area over the next few days to provide community reassurance."