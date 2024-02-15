Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An RSPCA animal rescue officer got a good laugh during a Surrey fox rescue, when the mischievous mammal swiped his phone and took off - while it was still recording.

Ben Fitzcosta was following up reports in Bagshot on 5 February of a fox with an injured leg spotted in the area. After tracking it down, he set up his phone to film the rescue. The curious critter was caught on camera slowly approaching it, before it picked up the phone and bolted off with it.

The cheeky fox dumped it in a bush nearby, before giving it a good sniff. Thankfully, Fitzcosta managed to get his phone back, and can be heard saying in the video: “I can’t believe that just happened”.

The cheeky fox grabbed her rescuer's camera and took off (Photos: RSPCA/Supplied)

Fitzcosta said: “There were actually two foxes in the woodland, someone called the RSPCA to report that one of them was injured. I set up my phone to film and as I was preparing to catch the fox with food and a grasper he ran up, sniffed the phone and ran off with it.

“It did make my day to be honest, the video is very funny. I’m glad I got my phone back - I had to jog to catch up with him as I knew he’d dump it in a bush somewhere," he added.

The rescue officer also manager to track down the injured fox and catch her. "She is now being treated at Harper Asprey Wildlife Rescue as she has an inflamed leg from an old injury. Hopefully she will make a full recovery," he said.

Anyone who is concerned for the welfare of an animal or who sees an animal in distress should visit the RSPCA website for advice on what to do next. As the UK approaches spring time, the charity is asking people to help them by taking small, sick and injured wildlife to the vets or wildlife rehabilitators directly, so they can get the care they need more quickly.