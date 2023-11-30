The album commemorating Mexico 70 from over half a century ago could now fetch between £1,200-£1,800

A rare copy of the first ever Panini World Cup sticker album could fetch a record price at auction (SWNS)

After spending decades in a garage collecting dust, a 65-year-old could net a small fortune after digging out a rare copy of the first-ever Panini World Cup sticker album. The sticker album from Mexico 70 could fetch a record price at auction.

It was given to Andrew Knott, 65, as an already-complete sticker book for his 12th birthday by his auntie 53 years ago. It features some of football's biggest legends - including England's Bobby Charlton, Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer, Portugal’s Eusébio and Brazil’s Pelé.

The album commemorating the tournament from over half a century ago could now fetch between £1,200-£1,800 when it goes under the hammer on December 5. If it sells for the higher estimate then the price would surpass the record-breaking £1,550 achieved for another 1970 Panini album back in 2018.

Andrew Knott, 65, was given the already-complete sticker book from Mexico 70 as a 12th birthday present from his auntie 53 years ago (SWNS)

Andrew, of Arthingworth, Leicestershire, said: “As my 12th birthday present, it was amazing to be presented with the complete album, although the fun of swaps in the playground with my friends was lost on me. But after years of it sitting in the garage without any attention, the time is right to part ways with it. The mice got the other footballing programmes and material that it was stored away with, but thankfully Panini was off the menu for them."

Auctioneers say as the first Panini World Cup sticker album ever produced, it is a 'highly coveted' item for football collectors. The memorabilia will be offered in near-complete condition by Gildings Auctioneers in Market Harborough, Leics.

That is because two stickers featuring the Jules Rimet Trophy and the Moroccan Football Federation badge were lost in storage. Apart from the missing stickers, the album comes with secure staples, no additional writing added and only 'minor wear and tear' to the front cover.

A rare copy of the first ever Panini Mexico 70 sticker album could fetch a record price at auction (SWNS)

Gildings director, Will Gilding said: “We’re delighted to be offering Mr Knott’s rare piece of World Cup memorabilia to auction. Panini stickers are highly sought after by collectors, and to this day they are traded in playgrounds across the world.

"So, the chance to own this original example of a childhood tradition with such an enduring appeal presents an unmissable opportunity for collectors.”

The 1970 World Cup, which was won by Brazil, was the only time during that decade that England qualified for the tournament. Arriving in Mexico as world champions, great things were expected of the Three Lions but they were knocked out against West Germany in the quarter-finals.

On the day, the team suffered a blow when goalkeeper Gordon Banks pulled out at the last minute due to a stomach upset. Despite the setback, England led until the 80th minute before conceding in extra time to lose 3-2 following a winning goal by Gerd Müller.

Their next World Cup appearance would not be until 1982, when despite being unbeaten, they were knocked out by hosts, Spain, following a 0-0 draw. Panini was set up in 1961 as a family business in Modena, Italy.

In 1970 the first international set of cards with English, French and German text, was distributed by Thorpe & Porter, who were based in Thurmaston, Leicester. Andrew's aunt worked at Thorpe & Porter and had the album printed for him at her workplace as a birthday present.