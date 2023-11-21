The great debate over when is the correct date to put up your Christmas tree rages on

While many may have pulled the decorations out of the attic already and selected our Christmas tree, the rest of us might be waiting until later to do just this.It's a debate that rages every year and divides opinion over when is too early and when it is too late to get into the festive spirit.

There is a tradition that dictates Christmas trees should be put up at the beginning of Advent, which begins on the fourth Sunday before Christmas. This year, Advent begins on Sunday 3rd December 2023.

But it's clear not everyone agrees with that - and NationalWorld readers are clearly split here too.

Simon feels that putting it up before December 15 is too early, but Andre thinks Christmas trees should be put up later on December 20. Meanwhile, Philip and Carl agree that people shouldn't put trees up before December 24 - Christmas Eve.

Nicholas has a different opinion and thinks Christmas trees can go up the weekend before Thanksgiving - meaning his is up already.

Stewart disagrees and added: "Definitely not in November." That's the same view Toni has who believes we should 'keep Christmas in December.'

Despite these opinions, it's important to remind ourselves that Christmas trees should go up whenever you feel is best and whenever makes you happy. If it's up already - as many display trees are across the country, then so be it!