2 . Isabella Jonas-Wheildon

On June 30 2023, the body of two-year-old Isabella Jonas-Wheildon was discovered in a buggy at the temporary accommodation in Ipswich where Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell, Isabella’s mother, and her partner Scott Jeff had been staying. It is believed Isabella died four days earlier, during the evening of June 26 2023. She had begun to have difficulty breathing and the pair claimed they attempted to perform CPR on her. Gleason-Mitchell stated when they realised she had died, she looked at her watch and it was 11.37pm. 30 minutes later, the couple went out to the shops and CCTV footage shows them joking, apparently unaffected by what had just taken place. On December 13 2024, Scott Jeff, 24, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years after being convicted of Isabella’s murder. | Suffolk Constabulary Photo: Suffolk Constabulary