Road closures in place as firefighters tackle a blaze in Patchway

A road in Gloucester has been closed due to fire. Avon Fire and Rescue Service said they were called on Monday morning (May 13) to calls regarding a fire off Gloucester Road, Patchway.

Several road closures have been put in place in the surrounding area as a result. The fire service said on X: “Please be assured that we're in attendance and are working to tackle the fire.”