Patchway: Gloucester Road in Bristol closed after fire breaks out as emergency services rushed to scene
Road closures in place as firefighters tackle a blaze in Patchway
A road in Gloucester has been closed due to fire. Avon Fire and Rescue Service said they were called on Monday morning (May 13) to calls regarding a fire off Gloucester Road, Patchway.
Several road closures have been put in place in the surrounding area as a result. The fire service said on X: “Please be assured that we're in attendance and are working to tackle the fire.”
Avon and Somerset Police are also at the scene.