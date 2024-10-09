Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman who launched a vicious knife attack on her sister in Cambridge has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patricia O’Dwyer, 37, of no fixed address, was found guilty of stabbing and slashing her sister in a violent outburst on July 21 in Ditton Fields.

Emergency services arrived at the scene to find the 41-year-old victim collapsed on the ground, with members of the public applying pressure to her stab wounds. O'Dwyer was arrested at the scene, with blood on her hands and a knife hidden in her bra. Her sister was rushed to the hospital, where she was treated for six stab wounds to the abdomen, neck, and elbow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, October 4, O’Dwyer was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of attempted murder, wounding with intent, making threats to kill, and possession of a knife in a public place. In addition to her six-year prison term, she will serve an additional five years on extended licence.

Patricia O’Dwyer, 37, of no fixed address, was found guilty of stabbing and slashing her sister in a violent outburst on July 21 in Ditton Fields. | Cambridgeshire Constabulary

O'Dwyer also admitted to several other charges, including two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, two counts of common assault, criminal damage, intimidating a witness, using threatening words or behaviour, racially aggravated harassment, possession of cannabis, and two counts of assault by beating.

Detective Constable William Kerslake, who led the investigation, said: “O’Dwyer launched a frenzied attack on her sister, stabbing and slashing her multiple times. It is pure luck that she wasn’t seriously injured or even killed that day. Thanks to members of the public in the area at the time, the victim was able to get the treatment she needed and O’Dwyer was swiftly arrested.”