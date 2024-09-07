A judge has blocked a man who was previously cleared of his millionaire heiress wife’s murder from claiming her multi-million pound estate after ruling that he did in fact kill her.

Manchester millionaire Paula Leeson, 47, was found dead in a swimming pool to a remote holiday cottage in Denmark in 2017. Danish authorities initially said that her death, which took place on a holiday that had been booked by her husband Donald McPherson, was accidental despite have 13 separate external injuries.

McPherson had also taken out multiple life insurance policies on his wife shortly before her death. He went on trial accused of her murder in 2021, but was ordered to be found not guilty by the direction of the judge to the jury after the judge said they could not be sure beyond reasonable doubt that he had a hand in his wife’s death.

However, Ms Leeson’s family have now been able to clock a bid made by McPherson to inherit her £4.4m estate during a hearing at Manchester Civil Courts of Justice. In a hearing on Friday (September 6), Mr Justice Richard Smith rule that McPherson had in fact killed his wife by compressing her neck in an arm lock and putting her in the holiday home’s swimming pool, leaving her to drown.

He added that McPherson’s motive behind the murder was money. Mr Justice Richard Smith said: "Don deliberately and unlawfully killed Paula by compressing her neck in an arm lock rendering her unconscious and causing her body to enter the pool to ensure her drowning and death. Don's motive for unlawfully killing Paula Leeson is clear: money."

Ms Leeson’s family have now called for the murder case against McPherson to be re-opened by Greater Manchester Police and the Crown Prosecution Service following the new development. In a statement outside the court, they said: “Today is bittersweet. It has been very difficult for us to hear this outcome without it being followed by the sentencing of Donald McPherson to prison.

“This was a pre-meditated, cold-blooded murder, entirely motivated by Donald McPherson’s wicked greed, to seek to benefit from insurance policies totalling £3.9 million, the majority of which he had incepted dishonestly, deceptively and without Paula’s knowledge.”

The family added: “As the judgment demonstrates, Donald McPherson is an evil, dangerous man and a long-standing fraudster. He has convictions worldwide for dishonesty offences.

“We hope the judgment also serves as a warning to all who unwisely chose to associate with Donald McPherson or whatever he may now call himself. He is an extremely dangerous individual.”