Man charged in connection with death of 35-year-old missing mother Khasha Smith last seen on FaceTime call
Khasha Smith, from Calder, Edinburgh, was last seen on a FaceTime call with a friend on October 10, 2023. The mother-of-three was reported missing to the police in January.
A 39-year-old man was arrested and has now been charged in connection with Ms Smith’s death. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, September 9.
Following extensive inquiries into the case, detectives say they believe that Ms Smith is dead. However, a body has not yet been found.
Detective chief inspector Bob Williamson, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Khasha’s family at this extremely difficult time and they continue to be supported by specialist officers. They are understandably devastated and it is vital we get answers for them.
“Extensive inquiries remain ongoing to trace Khasha and I would again encourage anyone with any information regarding her disappearance to contact police, as a matter of urgency. Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital, so please get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3915 of January 5. You can also provide information on the investigation anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.