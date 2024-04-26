Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A five-year-old has died after being struck by a car in Cornwall. The boy, who was a pedestrian, sustained serious injuries after being hit by a Ford Fiesta on the A390 at Penpillick Hill, near St Austell, at around 4.50pm on April 25.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the boy was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed. The driver of the car was uninjured, the police added.

Sergeant Phil Brown, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the family following this tragic incident. They are being supported by specialist officers. We would like to thank those members of public who stopped to help at the scene.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision and we would particularly like to speak to any witnesses who we have not yet spoken to.”

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services attended the incident. It was reopened at about 12.40am on April 26.