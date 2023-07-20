Why are these phone boxes painted blue, white and maroon?

One of the four K8 phone boxes. This blue one is pictured at Chorleywood station

We all know about the nation's iconic red phone boxes - thousands of which are still standing today even though their use is dwindling. But what about phone boxes that are in other colours? What do blue, maroon, and white phone boxes mean?

Four rare K8 phone boxes on the London Underground are now Grade II listed. But what has prompted the Department for Culture, Media and Sport to take this step based on the kiosk's historical importance?

The phone boxes are located on station platforms at High Street Kensington, Chalfont and Latimer, Chorleywood, and Northwick Park.

They were designed in 1965-66 by architect Bruce Martin and commissioned by the General Post Office - which owned England's public telephone network at the time.

The kiosk at Northwick Park is painted white

The design choice here is also much more minimalist and modern in comparison to the glass K2 and K6 phone boxes we see all over the country.

What were the K8 phone boxes used for?

The K8 kiosk is the last generation of what is now regarded as the classic public telephone box. From 1968 to 1983, 11,000 K8s were installed across the UK.

However, only around 50 remain in their original positions as most of them were removed by British Telecom when it was privatised in 1984.

They were replaced by the KX100 kiosk, which was eventually all but made obsolete by mobile phones.

Most of the remaining K8s are in Hull as they were part of an independent network, rather than the property of British Telecom.

In similar fashion, the tube station phone boxes have survived as they were owned by London Underground and housed an internal telephone system for station staff.

Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, Arts and Heritage Minister, said: “This distinctive telephone box design, once a ubiquitous part of daily life in the UK, is now rare to see in our public spaces.

"I am delighted these remaining examples have been listed so that their design can continue to be admired and enjoyed for years to come.”

Why were they painted different colours?

To avoid confusion with phone boxes available for public use, each of the K8 kiosks were painted in different colours to the traditional red. The K8s at High Street Kensington and Chorleywood are blue, the one at Chalfont and Latimer is maroon, and the kiosk at Northwick Park is painted white.

A blue K8 kiosk at High Street Kensington station

The newly listed boxes join the nine K8 phone boxes in Hull that were listed earlier this year.

Tom Foxall, Regional Director for Historic England in London and the South East, said: “There are very few designs that can be genuinely termed as ‘iconic’ but the K8 is certainly one of them.

"Like its predecessors, this kiosk was a defining feature of 20th-century Britain’s physical, technological and cultural landscape. Very few K8s survive, so they certainly need to be cherished and protected.”

Attracted by the boxes crisp design and nostalgia for the pre-digital age, the search for hidden K8s continues.

