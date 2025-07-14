Police seized an e-scooter being ridden on an unlit road at night - and found the rider said he was going to scoot 20 miles home.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police who were called out to a collision on evening last week spotted the e-scooter on their way to the crash.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “The e-scooter, capable of reaching speeds of up to 30mph, was being operated without any lighting. The rider was not wearing appropriate safety equipment and was barely visible to other road users. He informed officers he intended to travel approximately 20 miles home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The e-scooter seized on the A131 in Essex | Essex Police

“Due to the significant safety risks posed to both the rider and other motorists, officers stopped the rider and seized the e-scooter.

“This incident forms part of our wider efforts to tackle road-related anti-social behaviour and improve safety for all who use our roads.”

The e-scooter rider spotted by police on the A131 in Essex | Essex Police

It was stopped by Essex Police offices on Wednesday evening, on the A131 — a dark, unlit road with a 60mph speed limit that runs from Chelmsford in Essex to Sudbury in Suffolk.

Police added: “We would like to remind the public that it is illegal to use privately-owned e-scooters on public roads or in public spaces without the landowner’s permission. These vehicles do not meet the legal requirements for road use and pose a serious safety concern.

“Anyone found using a privately-owned e-scooter in a public space risks having it seized. Offenders may also face fines and penalty points on their driving licence for breaching the Highway Code.”