Police catch e-scooter rider in the dark - and he said he was going to travel 20 miles home
Police who were called out to a collision on evening last week spotted the e-scooter on their way to the crash.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “The e-scooter, capable of reaching speeds of up to 30mph, was being operated without any lighting. The rider was not wearing appropriate safety equipment and was barely visible to other road users. He informed officers he intended to travel approximately 20 miles home.
“Due to the significant safety risks posed to both the rider and other motorists, officers stopped the rider and seized the e-scooter.
“This incident forms part of our wider efforts to tackle road-related anti-social behaviour and improve safety for all who use our roads.”
It was stopped by Essex Police offices on Wednesday evening, on the A131 — a dark, unlit road with a 60mph speed limit that runs from Chelmsford in Essex to Sudbury in Suffolk.
Police added: “We would like to remind the public that it is illegal to use privately-owned e-scooters on public roads or in public spaces without the landowner’s permission. These vehicles do not meet the legal requirements for road use and pose a serious safety concern.
“Anyone found using a privately-owned e-scooter in a public space risks having it seized. Offenders may also face fines and penalty points on their driving licence for breaching the Highway Code.”
