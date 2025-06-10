Scott Catton: Groom-to-be killed in Nottingham e-scooter crash just two days before his wedding
Scott Catton, 54, suffered fatal injuries after colliding with an open car door while riding his electric scooter through Top Valley, Nottingham, last Thursday (June 5). Despite being rushed to Queen’s Medical Centre, he died from his injuries on Saturday, June 7.
Scott, a father-of-one and retired EON advisor, was set to marry his fiancée Debi on Monday, June 9, at Arnold Registry Office. The couple were due to fly out to Majorca for their honeymoon the next day.
Instead of celebrating their wedding, Scott’s devastated family are now grieving his loss and raising funds to cover funeral costs and support his 13-year-old son.
His brother-in-law Philip Bates, 56, described the crash: “He was on his way home and on an electric scooter, someone opened a car door and he just hit it. He broke ribs, his collar bone and had a severe brain bleed. We went straight to the hospital where we spent most of the weekend. It’s horrendous. It’s never a good time, but this is the worst time though. He was the life and soul of the party, everyone loved him.”
Philip remembered Scott as “a cheeky chap” with a deep passion for sports: “He was massively into his sports and we both played football. He played for local teams, and played at veterans level. He loved his cricket and boxing… He was Nottingham Forest mad too.”
The family has launched a GoFundMe page to raise £7,500 for funeral expenses and to create a trust for Scott’s teenage son. So far, over £5,900 has been raised.
In the GoFundMe post, the family wrote: “Today (Saturday the 7th of June) we had to say goodbye to a much loved friend, partner, father, uncle and brother. Scott had a traffic accident from which he didn’t recover.
I am trying to raise funds to give him the send off that he deserves. Any remaining funds will be put into trust for his 13-year-old son he leaves behind. He was due to marry his partner on Monday 9th June. We are all in deep shock. Please find it in your hearts to help. Thank you.”
The family later added: “We are truly humbled and grateful for all your generosity. It just shows how loved Scott was. I will keep the fundraising going to help Scott’s son. Massive thanks to everyone who has donated and a special thanks to the Park Tavern and the Oxford public house who are organising fundraising events.”
