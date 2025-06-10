Country singer Conner Smith was driving a pickup truck when he allegedly hit and killed a woman.

Country singer Conner Smith has allegedly killed a 77-year old pedestrian when he was driving a pickup truck in Nashville. A media release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reported that “The preliminary investigation indicates that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, driven by Conner Smith, 24, was traveling north on 3rd Avenue North as Dobbins was crossing the roadway. It appears that she was inside a marked crosswalk when she was struck around 7:30 p.m. Dobbins, who lived nearby, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died

“The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian. He showed no signs of impairment. There are no charges at present as the investigation continues.”

An attorney for country singer Conner Smith confirmed in a statement to People magazine that the”singer was involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life,” and said: “His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins’ family during this incredibly difficult time.”

The statement also read that “Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”

Who is country singer Conner Smith?

Country singer Conner Smith is best known for his TikTok song ‘I Hate Alabama.’ Conner Smith has 199K followers on Instagram and 272.4K followers on TikTok. In April 2024, Conner Smith married surfer Leah Thompson. The couple shared photos from their wedding on Instagram and wrote: “Mr & Mrs Smith // 4/12/24 💍,” Conner and Leah got engaged in September 2023 and also shared Conner’s proposal on Instagram, the caption read: “Still can’t get over last night… 9/26/23 💍.

According to his website, “Signing his first publishing deal as a teenager, Smith made his debut with his 2022 project DIDN’T GO TOO FAR, featuring the Top 40 hit ‘Learn From It, viral sensation, ‘I Hate Alabama’ and the GOLD-certified fan favorite ‘TakeIt Slow.’

“His early success earned him a dedicated following and ‘artist to watch’ recognition from Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, Opry NextSTage, MusicRow and CMT who called him an ‘unstoppable force to be reckoned with.’