Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A$AP Rocky's felony assault trial in Los Angeles has started - nearly four years after he allegedly fired shots at his former friend A$AP Relli.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer from Harlem, who is also the boyfriend of mega pop star Rihanna. The couple - who have been together since 2020 - share two children: sons RZA, 2, and Riot.

A$AP Rocky is facing two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm for allegedly firing shots at A$AP Relli in November 2021. If convicted on all charges, A$AP Rocky could get up to 24 years in prison. He has pleaded not guilty and is not interested in taking a plea deal, his attorney Joe Tacopina said in court on January 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tacopina, the high-profile attorney, said A$AP Rocky is "confident" he will be acquitted due to alleged evidence on his side in this case. Jury selection for A$AP Rocky's felony assault case starts today (Tuesday 21 January). A$AP Rocky has been ordered to appear in person for the entire trial.

A$AP Rocky's felony assault trial in Los Angeles has started - nearly four years after he allegedly fired shots at his former friend A$AP Relli. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The trial has been plagued with delays, most recently in November to allow A$AP Rocky to headline the Rolling Loud music festival in Thailand. A$AP Relli, whose legal name is Terell Ephron, is A$AP Rocky's former friend and collaborator. Both men are members of the A$AP collective.

Camille Vasquez, the attorney who attracted worldwide fame for representing Johnny Depp in his defamation case against Amber Heard, is representing A$AP Relli in this case. A$AP Relli previously testified that A$AP Rocky pointed a gun at his stomach in the alleged 2021 shooting and threatened to kill him.

A$AP Relli said his former friend fired at least four rounds, one of which may have hit his hand. A$AP Relli reported the incident the next day after a warrant for A$AP Rocky's arrest was issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surveillance footage shown by prosecutors appeared to show A$AP Rocky with a gun and possibly firing it, though his lawyers denied it. Detective Frank Flores confirmed the footage showed a gun in A$AP Rocky's hand, but acknowledged that the weapon was never recovered. Two 9mm shell casings were later found by A$AP Relli at the scene and returned to the police.

Are Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Married?

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have never publicly stated that they are married, but this question did arise in court on January 15. At a pretrial hearing, there was discussion on whether the court should refer to Rihanna as A$AP Rocky's "wife," "common-law wife," or "significant other."

His lawyer Tacopina told the judge that he didn't know if the couple was legally married. "If they are legally married anywhere, she will be his wife. If they are not legally married anywhere, she is his significant other," Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark S. Arnold said.