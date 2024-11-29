A Surrey police officer who rammed into an escaped cow is due to return to frontline service after an investigation into his decision found that it was “both lawful and necessary”.

The cop and Surrey Police were both criticised after footage of the incident, which took place on June 15, was posted to social media. The force had been responding to reports of an animal on the loose in Staines-upon-Thames when the cop rammed the car into the 10-month old calf.

Surrey Police confirmed on Friday, November 29 that both the criminal and internal investigation, led by the professional standards department and overseen by a senior investigating officer (SIO), into the officer’s decision to do so had concluded. Around 250 pieces of video footage were reviewed and 75 witness statements were taken, as well as animal welfare specialists being asked for their advice.

A still from a video uploaded by X account UB1UB2 West London (Southall) of a cow being rammed by a police car in Feltham on June 14, 2024.

Surrey Police has now confirmed that “the tactics adopted were both lawful and necessary to prevent harm to the public and property”, adding: “As such, no further action will be taken in either the criminal investigation, or the internal misconduct matter.”

Deputy Chief Constable Nev Kemp said the force appreciated the strength of feeling in relation to the incident, adding: “After investigating for five months, the SIO found that while there is necessary organisational learning in relation to how we handle loose livestock, no criminal offences were made out and therefore no further action should be taken against those who were involved.

“This determination was supported by the head of professional standards for Surrey Police who subsequently reviewed whether there was any potential misconduct. They determined a need for individual learning, but that no further action is taken in relation to misconduct. The driver of the vehicle will return to frontline duties in due course.”

Police also provided an update on the calf, named Beau Lucy. The cow remains at the farm with her herd and was doing well.