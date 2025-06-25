Police are investigating a report of indecent exposure during a meeting held for parents of children with special educational needs.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explicit images and threatening messages were reportedly posted online during the meeting. While many adults and young people attended in person, arrangements were made to allow others to attend remotely via Zoom.

A user on that platform is reported to have transmitted the explicit images and threatening messages during the meeting, which was held at Stormont, the Northern Ireland assembly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEN Reform NI and Caleb’s Cause NI, which organised the event, issued a statement apologising for the incident, and said they were going to look at how to safeguard future zoom calls.

Stormont

“SEN Reform NI and Caleb’s Cause NI would like to apologise for the incident that took place on the zoom this afternoon,” they said. “The whole purpose of SEN Reform NI is to keep parents at the heart of everything we do. This is why when we have events we love to have parents involved and included at every step of the way.

“For our event in Stormont today, we had many parents come along but also arranged a zoom as we understand what it’s like to find childcare, or even leave our children at all. Parents were sitting on a zoom with their children, listening to the different ways we can protect and support them.

“The fact that someone decided to use this space to do what they did was absolutely disgusting. Unfortunately, this does mean we will have to look at putting safeguarding elements in place when planning future zooms. This is something we are going to look into and take advice on how we can ensure our future zooms are a safe space for all involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To the person who committed a serious offence during our zoom this afternoon. The PSNI have been informed. Shame on you.”

The PSNI said officers received a report of indecent exposure online in the east Belfast area at about 12.15pm on Tuesday June 23.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that could assist police is asked to get in touch via the 101 number, quoting reference 675 of 24/06/25,” they said.