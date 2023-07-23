The RAC said that it received more than 8,000 callouts in relation to poor road surfaces between April and June

The number of vehicles reported to have been damaged by potholes in the UK has hit a five-year high, according to motoring group RAC. (Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The number of vehicles being damaged by poor road surfaces and potholes has reached a five-year high, according to motoring group RAC.

The RAC said that it received 8,170 callouts from drivers between April and June, a 40% increase on the same period in 2022. It added that reports of breakdowns and damage during the period of April to June is at its highest now since the 2018 Beast from the East storm put major pressure on the UK's roads.

In statistics obtained from a Freedom of Information request made from the group, it was also revealed that local council have spent a total of £11million in the past fours years to fork out for claims made by drivers against the authorities for damage to their vehicle due to poor road condition. The total cost to councils in England and Wales has been estmated at £14billion.

Nicholas Lyes, RAC head of roads policy, said that the uptick in reports comes as the UK battles continuously fierce weather during the winter months, in combination with extended rainfall, with pothole often formed when water enters cracks in the road surface, freezes then expands.

He said: “It’s also important to note that last winter wasn’t particularly harsh, which demonstrates very clearly just how fragile our local roads really are. Councils are facing a toxic combination of higher material costs, higher contractor and labour costs and a cold and wet recent winter.

“It may well be the case that even with more money being spent on the roads, much of this will be getting eaten up by inflationary pressures. All of this adds weight to the argument that councils should invest more in innovative machinery that can fix potholes as quickly and permanently as possible.”

The most common issues caused by poor road conditions in the UK include damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels.

Councillor Linda Taylor, of the Local Government Association which represents English councils, said that councils would prefer to fix the road surfaces rather than paying out compensation but cuts to budgets have made this difficult in recent years.

She said: “Councils would much prefer to invest in preventative measures rather than pay compensation or reactively fix potholes, which works out more expensive in the long term. However, even though a recent £200 million boost in this year’s budget will help, the funding situation still remains very challenging.

“Despite the best efforts of councils, our local road repair backlog is now the biggest it has ever been. Without any more additional funding, it is estimated that it would cost £14 billion and take 11 years to clear.

