Quiz Clothing, the troubled fashion retailer, has called in administrators and will set to close 23 of its stores.

The company, which was listed until recently on the London Stock Exchange, will see the closure of 23 of its shops, with about 200 employees expected to be made redundant. Quiz has appointed the insolvency practitioner Teneo as administrator to Zandra Retail, which operates Quiz's standalone stores in the UK and Ireland, after weeks of talks about a rescue deal.

The transaction is expected to be structured as a pre-pack administration, with the remaining assets being acquired by Orion Retail, a subsidiary of the company controlled by the founding Ramzan family. Orion will hold the right to trade from 42 outlets previously occupied by Zandra.

One rival bidder said they understood that Teneo and the buyers had worked to preserve as many jobs as possible, with the majority understood to have been salvaged. Sheraz Ramzan, CEO of Quiz, said in a statement issued to Sky News: "The board took the difficult decision to appoint administrators to Zandra Retail Limited in light of the continuing challenging trading conditions impacting the Group's performance.

"We are deeply sorry to those affected by the store closures, including our retail colleagues. However, this decision will put the business in a more sustainable footing for the future and protect several hundred jobs as a result."

The partywear company began in Glasgow in 1993 and it has struggled in recent years. It is chaired by the former JD Sports chief Peter Cowgill. Quiz's difficulties reflect a broader crisis engulfing the UK retail sector.

Several other prominent retailers are also facing challenges, including Poundland's parent company which is exploring strategic options with advisors. Lakeland has been put up for sale, and The Original Factory Shop nearing a sale to Baaj Capital. WHSmith also revealed it is looking to sell all 500 high street stores.

Listed below are all of the stores that are closing.

Athlone, Athlone Town Centre shopping centre

Brighton, Churchill Square

Bristol, Cribbs Causeway

Derry, Richmond shopping centre

Doncaster, Frenchgate centre

Dundee, Overgate

Enniskillen, Erneside shopping centre

Exeter, Princeshay shopping centre

Falkirk, Howgate centre

Fareham, Whitley shopping centre

Glasgow, Forge shopping centre

Grimsby, Freshney Place

Liverpool, South John Street

Maidstone, Fremlin Walk

Milton Keynes, Silbury Arcade

Motherwell, Brandon Parade South

Newbridge, Whitewater shopping centre,

Peterborough, Queensgate shopping centre

Preston, Friargate Walk

Southampton, Westquay Shopping Parade

Swansea, Queens Arcade

Tallaght, The Square

Telford, Telford shopping centre