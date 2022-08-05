The fire service was first alerted to the blaze at 10:23am, when a tyre fire broke out in an industrial site in Ranskill

Members of the public have been urged to stay away from the site of a huge fire involving around 1,000 tyres at Ranskill in Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) have also asked residents to close their doors and windows if they see or smell the black smoke emanating from the blaze.

This is everything you need to know.

What’s happening?

At 10:23am, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out to a fire on an industrial site in Ranskill, where around 1,000 tyres were on fire.

The NFRS said: “Around 1000 tyres are on fire and a large black smoke plume can be seen from surrounding areas.”

Nine crews, as well as Mansfield’s Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP), were dispatched to get the flames under control.

As of 1:30pm, crews are continuing to tackle the fire, with the NFRS being assisted by Derbyshire, South Yorkshire, and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Services.

At 2:11pm, the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Services tweeted that smoke from the fire could still “be seen from a large distance”.

In a statement from the NFRS, members of the public were warned to keep away from the blaze to allow the firefighters to safely get the fire under control.

It said: “We’re aware that large groups of the public are gathering near this fire.

“Please stay away from the area for your own safety as crews continue to arrive and tackle the fire. Large quantities of smoke are issuing from the scene.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Has anyone been injured?

According to NFRS, two people who were staying on site have been treated by the East Midlands Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

There are a number of signs and symptoms that may arise as a result of smoke inhalation, including a cough, shortness of breath, hoarseness, headaches, irritated eyes and a change in mental status.

Confusion, fainting, seizures and even comas are all potential complications that could occur following smoke inhalation.

According to WebMD , oxygen “is the mainstay of treatment” for those who have suffered from smoke inhalation.

Oxygen may be administered through a nose tube or mask, or via a tube inserted into the throat.

If there are signs of upper airway problems, like hoarseness for example, the person may need to be intubated.

What caused the fire?

As it stands, no announcements have been made yet about the possible cause of the fire.

