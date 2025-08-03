A giant rat has been caught inside a home in Yorkshire - and the size of the rodent genuinely beggars belief.

A pair of councillors in the Eston ward of Redcar and Cleveland have alerted residents to a gigantic rat that was found in a home earlier this weekend.

David Taylor and Stephen Martin warned locals that this is not a “one-off” incident, and that the council has no obligation to deal with rat infestations.

Posting on their joint Facebook page, the councillors said: “This massive rat over 22 inches long from nose to tail was found inside a local home this weekend and this is the image a resident has sent.

The giant rat found in a Yorkshire home earlier this weekend. | David Taylor and Stephen Martin / Facebook

“It’s almost the size of a small cat, and it’s not a one-off.

“Rats are being spotted more and more around our area - in alleyways, bins, on overgrown land, crossing the streets and now inside homes.

“Meanwhile, Redcar and Cleveland Council no longer handles domestic rat infestations. They may offer advice but if you’ve got rats in your home, garden, or alley, you’re expected to pay privately to deal with it.

“As your local councillors, we’re calling on the council administration to take this seriously, the people on the ground who do work extremely hard but we need this all round the borough.”