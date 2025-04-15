Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The home where Hollywood legend Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa died has been found infested with rats carrying a lethal virus, health officials have confirmed.

The couple were found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico in February. Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, were discovered on February 26, a week after both are believed to have died in tragic circumstances.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Arakawa, also known as Betsy Hackman, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but potentially fatal disease spread through infected rodent droppings or saliva.

A week after the bodies were found, a health assessment by the New Mexico Department of Public Health uncovered dead rodents and their nests across eight outbuildings on the property. According to TMZ, this included three garages, two casitas, and three sheds, making it a “breeding ground” for the deadly virus.

Inspectors found rodent droppings, a live rodent, a dead rodent, and nests in multiple areas. However, the main residence was classified as “low-risk” with no evidence of infestation inside the home.

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman’s death alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog have sent shockwaves across the Hollywood industry. | Getty Images

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is rare in the US, with fewer than 50 cases reported annually. It spreads primarily through rodent urine and droppings, often encountered in confined spaces like attics or basements.

Dr Heather Jarrell, chief medical examiner for New Mexico, confirmed during a press conference that it was “reasonable to conclude” that Ms Hackman died of hantavirus on February 11.

Gene Hackman died a week later on February 18 of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributory factor”, Dr Jarrell said.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told the press: “Yes, I would assume that that is the case” when asked if Hackman had been at home alone with his wife’s body for a week before dying himself.

Hackman’s body was found in a mud room, while his wife was discovered lying on the bathroom floor. Their dog, Xena, was also found dead.

Dr Jarrell explained: “Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease. He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that is what resulted in his death.”

The tragic sequence of events began when Arakawa picked up their dog from the veterinary hospital on February 9. CCTV showed her car arriving home on February 11, with no further activity from her after that day.

Health officials conducted the assessment of the property to protect first responders and future visitors from the risk of infection.

The hantavirus was first identified in South Korea in 1978. In the US, it remains rare but potentially deadly, with symptoms including fever, muscle aches, cough, and in severe cases, lung or heart failure.