The iconic RAF Red Arrows will perform in the skies this weekend - and here’s where you can catch a glimpse of the prestigious planes.

The Red Arrows will grace the skies over Lancashire this weekend. The squadron will be a highlight of the Blackpool Air Show on Saturday (10 August) and Sunday (11 August).

Locals can catch a glimpse of the iconic planes as they journey to the seaside town throughout the weekend in various parts of Lancashire. A map detailing the flight path of the legendary squad has been released, indicating the exact times spectators can expect to see them overhead.

Weather permitting, the Red Arrows are scheduled to depart from their base at RAF Odiham in Hampshire on Friday afternoon, taking off at 4.45pm and landing at Blackpool Airport at 5.29pm. They will pass over Kinmel Bay and Rhyl in North Wales at 5.18pm before flying over the sea and appearing off the coast of Lytham St Annes at 5.23pm and Blackpool at 5.25pm.

The squadron will then continue over Thornton Cleveleys and north of Great Eccleston at 5.26pm, turning south towards Kirkham and Wesham at 5.27pm, before touching down at Blackpool Airport two minutes later, reports Lancaster Live.

(Photo: POOL/AFP via Getty Images) | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

For the upcoming Blackpool Air Show this weekend, the aircraft will maintain the same route on both days, albeit with varying times.

On Saturday, they are scheduled to depart from Blackpool Airport at 1.59pm and then head northwest of Southport at 1.51pm. At 1.52pm, spectators can spot them west of Burscough before they fly east of Horwich at 1.54pm, west of Langho at 1.56pm and south of Esprick at 1.59pm. The air show display is set to commence precisely at 2pm.

The spectacle will continue for over 20 minutes, after which they will soar out over the sea at 2.24pm and land by 2.25pm. Sunday's display will trace the same route, but the timings will be between 4.49pm and 5.25pm.

Residents in Lancashire and Cumbria will also have the opportunity to witness the Red Arrows as they journey north from Blackpool on Saturday evening for the Edinburgh Military Tattoo Flypast. They are expected to take off at 5.42pm and will be visible near Cleveleys at 5.44pm, Haverthwaite at 5.47pm and northwest of Penrith at 5.52pm before flying over Edinburgh at 6.15pm.

On Sunday evening, locals can also catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows as they make their way back to RAF Waddington. They will depart from Blackpool at 7.25pm and fly over Cleveleys, Garstang, Forest of Bowland, Bolton by Bowland and near Gisburn before crossing over Yorkshire and heading south to their base.

This year, the Red Arrows are showcasing a brand new display featuring new shapes and manoeuvres, returning to their traditional Diamond Nine formation in celebration of their 60th anniversary. They will be accompanied on both days by the RAF Typhoon display team, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Wingwalkers and some of the world's most impressive civil and military aircraft.