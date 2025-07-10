Red Arrows flying today: Where are the iconic jets today? RAF planes to be in UK skies as part of Goodwood Festival of Speed
The Red Arrows will soar over Sussex three times this week. As part of the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed, the popular RAF team will be flying over the county today (Thursday), Friday and Sunday.
The Military Airshows website has information for the Red Arrows and what times they will be over Sussex and the planned route for the squadron. On all three days, they will enter West Sussex from Hampshire.
They will head over to Havant and Funtington before arriving at Goodwood for the festival display. After, they will head to Arundel, turn down towards the sea and fly over Littlehampton, before heading back west, passing over Selsey on the way back to Bournemouth.
On Sunday, the Red Arrows will head back up to RAF Waddington, meaning a few more chances to spot them over Sussex. After the same route is taken for the Goodwood Festival, later in the day they will fly over Pagham, the village of Charlton and up towards Codmore Hill.
The route takes the team over Cowfold, Bolney and Haywards Heath before crossing over into East Sussex. In East Sussex, they will fly over villages such as Fairwarp, Rotherfield and Mark Cross before reaching Kent. Here are the timings each day:
Red Arrows route and timings for Thursday, July 10
- Havant - 11.43am
- Funtington - 11.44am
- Goodwood - 11.45am
- Arundel - 12.09pm
Red Arrows route and timings for Friday, July 11
- Havant - 12.58pm
- Funtington - 12.59pm
- Goodwood - 1pm
- Arundel - 1.24pm
Red Arrows route and timings for Sunday, July 13
- Havant - 12.18pm
- Funtington - 12.19pm
- Goodwood - 12.20pm
- Arundel - 12.44pm
- Pagham - 3.12pm
- Charlton - 3.13pm
- Codmore Hill 3.14pm
- Burnt Oak area - 3.18pm
