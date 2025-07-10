The Red Arrows will fly through UK skies this week as part of the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The Red Arrows will soar over Sussex three times this week. As part of the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed, the popular RAF team will be flying over the county today (Thursday), Friday and Sunday.

The Military Airshows website has information for the Red Arrows and what times they will be over Sussex and the planned route for the squadron. On all three days, they will enter West Sussex from Hampshire.

They will head over to Havant and Funtington before arriving at Goodwood for the festival display. After, they will head to Arundel, turn down towards the sea and fly over Littlehampton, before heading back west, passing over Selsey on the way back to Bournemouth.

On Sunday, the Red Arrows will head back up to RAF Waddington, meaning a few more chances to spot them over Sussex. After the same route is taken for the Goodwood Festival, later in the day they will fly over Pagham, the village of Charlton and up towards Codmore Hill.

The route takes the team over Cowfold, Bolney and Haywards Heath before crossing over into East Sussex. In East Sussex, they will fly over villages such as Fairwarp, Rotherfield and Mark Cross before reaching Kent. Here are the timings each day:

Red Arrows route and timings for Thursday, July 10

Havant - 11.43am

Funtington - 11.44am

Goodwood - 11.45am

Arundel - 12.09pm

Red Arrows route and timings for Friday, July 11

Havant - 12.58pm

Funtington - 12.59pm

Goodwood - 1pm

Arundel - 1.24pm

Red Arrows route and timings for Sunday, July 13

Havant - 12.18pm

Funtington - 12.19pm

Goodwood - 12.20pm

Arundel - 12.44pm

Pagham - 3.12pm

Charlton - 3.13pm

Codmore Hill 3.14pm

Burnt Oak area - 3.18pm