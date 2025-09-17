Concerns are being raised on social media as to whether the Red Arrows flypast for Trump’s state visit will go ahead today.

The Red Arrows are due to perform a flypast this afternoon. However, some users on social media are concerned that the weather may cancel the event.

One user said: “There's low cloud in Windsor today, no rain as yet. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that the fly pass will still take place at 16.45 and I get to see the Red Arrows.”

Another posted: “Doubt the Red Arrows will fly today for Trump... Cloud too low”. There has been no announcement that the flypast is cancelled, and at the moment it is going ahead as planned.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump will be treated to a display of the finest British pageantry, with several other notable firsts expected during the occasion. Skies are expected to be cloudy but dry, with no rainfall expected, and winds blowing steadily from the southwest at 13–20 mph.

Overall, conditions should be suitable for both the pilots and spectators across the flight path. Listed below is the full route, locations and timings.