The country is set to mark Remembrance Sunday and Remembrance Day in the next few days, with many choosing to pick up a poppy as a mark of respect.

Memorial events will be taking place across the country on Sunday, November 10, with a minute silence also taking place on Monday, November 11. Millions are expected to pay their respects to the war dead.

Poppies have been used for decades to pay respects, but is there a certain way you should wear them? Here’s everything you need to know.

What side should you wear your poppy on?

There is no designated side which you should wear your poppy on. Although some people prefer to wear it on their left hand side to cover their heart, wearing it on the right of your chest is also acceptable.

The Royal British Legion said: “It’s a matter of personal choice whether someone chooses to wear a poppy and how they choose to wear it. We simply ask that if you do wear a poppy, you wear it with pride.”

What does the poppy symbolise?

The poppy is traditional worn as a mark of respect to those who have given their life for their country in active service. The symbol originates from the poppy flowers that grew Flanders following bitter fighting in World War One.

It was first used as a symbol of remembrance following WW1, primarily inspired by the poem ‘In Flanders Field’ by Canadian doctor Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae. Since then, the poppy has become synonymous with honouring the war dead.

Where can you buy a poppy?

Poppy sellers are selling pins and merchandise at temporary stalls across the country. These stalls are often set up in supermarket stores, and transport hubs such as bus and train stations.

You can also order poppy merchandise online at the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Store. You can also buy on Amazon and eBay.