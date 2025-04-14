Tessuti: Retailer closes store in Sheffield's Meadowhall Shopping Centre as Google reveals hint about brand's future
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tessuti has officially closed its doors at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield. The news itself has not exactly come out of the blue, after the firm previously announced plans to leave the shopping centre.
Before shutting, the clothing store held a clearance sale with discounts of up to 70 per cent off.
Meanwhile, JD Sports is gearing up for a major expansion at Meadowhall. The brand will move into a much larger space next year - almost three times the size of its current store. At 29,825 square feet, it will be JD’s biggest store in Yorkshire and the second largest in the UK. The new location will carry an expanded range of global sports and athleisure brands, including Nike, Adidas, and The North Face.
Darren Pearce, Meadowhall’s centre director, said: “It’s brilliant to announce that JD is opening one of their biggest stores in the country here at Meadowhall. We know how popular the brand has been with shoppers over the years, so we have no doubt the new state-of-the art store will be a hit with visitors.
“Meadowhall is a destination for shoppers across the UK and we’re constantly looking for ways to improve the experience of our visitors – the exciting large-scale openings we’ve announced recently, including Sephora, allows us to do just that.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.