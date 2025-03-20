About 35 shops shut for good every day last year - as new figures reveal the pressure that continues on the high street.

However, the data showed that there was a lower number of closures than in 2023 as many firms reported resilient spending from customers.

Data from PwC found that 12,804 retail stores, leisure venues and service outlets closed in 2024. The financial services firm found there was a net drop of 3,802 stores across high streets, retail parks and shopping centres over the year, after 9,002 new venues opened their doors.

The figures nevertheless indicated an improving situation on the high street, after 14,801 closures in 2023.

Recent news has not been good, as this week Santander has announced plans to shut about 100 branches, while WHSmith’s high street closure plan is accelerating. There is also uncertainty over Poundland as its owners Pepco have said they want to sell the brand.

However, the number of new openings was also slightly lower than in 2023, when 9,138 new venues opened in England, Scotland and Wales.

Convenience stores and coffee shops helped to drive new openings in 2024, the data showed. During the year, there were 171 net new convenience stores, as major supermarket chains focus on rolling out smaller format stores.

Meanwhile, 105 new coffee shops opened, with a mixture of out-of-town and drive-thru outlets targeting consumers on the move.

However, there was a 396 net reduction in the number of bank branches and financial service firm stores as they shifted more operations online.

Jacqueline Windsor, head of retail at PwC UK, said: “Our latest store openings and closures insights indicate a cautious optimism for the retail sector. This creates opportunities for stakeholders to seize momentum and unlock growth by tackling market challenges and capitalising on evolving consumer behaviours.”

Zelf Hussain, restructuring partner at PwC UK, said: “Although store closures declined in 2024 compared to the previous year, retailers continue to face significant challenges in 2025. While household finances are improving, consumer confidence remains cautious. Additionally, with substantial payroll cost increases and higher business rates taking effect in April, profit margins will remain under pressure, further straining high street retailers.”