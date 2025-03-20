WHSmith stores on UK high streets are set to close in the coming weeks.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as the brand focuses instead on its more profitable outlets at airports and train stations. The retailer is facing challenges due to changing shopping habits and the rise of online retail. Many traditional high street brands are downsizing or shutting down altogether amid the chaos the retail sector battles.

It has now reached the decision to close more stores, including some which have been mainstays in their towns or cities for decades. But the company says it will use the opportunity to instead focus on travel locations, such as airports and train stations, where footfall remains strong. Most large airports across the UK, including Heathrow and Gatwick Airports, have at least one WHSmith outlet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the branches closing down is in Doncaster, which has been trading in the Frenchgate Shopping Centre for 57 years, reports Express.co.uk. Others on the list below have already shut this year, including the one in Luton, Bedfordshire, bringing the total closures to 20 since the start of the calendar year.

WHSmith stores on UK high streets are set to close in the coming weeks. (Photo: Google maps) | Google maps

WHSmith had previously said it is "no longer sustainable" to run its Doncaster branch, despite its lengthy history in the Frenchgate Centre. It cited rising costs and lower footfall as factors in deciding to axe the store, and other ones on the list. Speaking in relation to the takeover links, a spokesperson said: "There can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached, and further updates will be provided as and when appropriate."

Listed below are the WHSmith stores closed and set to close:

Bournemouth Old Christchurch Road, Dorset - Closed on January 18 Luton, Bedfordshire - Closed on January 18 March, Cambridgeshire - Closed on January 25 Basingstoke, Hampshire - Closed on February 1 Long Eaton - Closed on February 1 Newtown, Powys - Closed on February 15 Winton branch in Bournemouth, Dorset - Closed on February 15 Rhyl, Denbighshire - Closed on February 15 Bolton, Greater Manchester - Closed in February Accrington, Lancashire - Closed on March 15 Halstead, Essex - Closing in April Halesowen, West Midlands - Closing in April Diss, Norfolk - Closing in April Newport, Wales - Closing in April Haverhill, Suffolk - Closing on April 26 Woolwich - Closing in April Stockton, County Durham - Closing in May Oldham, Greater Manchester - Closing in May West Mall, Frenchgate Centre Doncaster - Closing on May 31 Orpington, Greater London - Closing date to be confirmed