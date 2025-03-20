WHSmith closures: Retailer set to close stores on UK high streets in coming weeks as it focuses on outlets at airports and train stations - see full list of stores to close

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

20th Mar 2025, 6:35am

WHSmith stores on UK high streets are set to close in the coming weeks.

It comes as the brand focuses instead on its more profitable outlets at airports and train stations. The retailer is facing challenges due to changing shopping habits and the rise of online retail. Many traditional high street brands are downsizing or shutting down altogether amid the chaos the retail sector battles.

It has now reached the decision to close more stores, including some which have been mainstays in their towns or cities for decades. But the company says it will use the opportunity to instead focus on travel locations, such as airports and train stations, where footfall remains strong. Most large airports across the UK, including Heathrow and Gatwick Airports, have at least one WHSmith outlet.

One of the branches closing down is in Doncaster, which has been trading in the Frenchgate Shopping Centre for 57 years, reports Express.co.uk. Others on the list below have already shut this year, including the one in Luton, Bedfordshire, bringing the total closures to 20 since the start of the calendar year.

WHSmith stores on UK high streets are set to close in the coming weeks. (Photo: Google maps)
WHSmith stores on UK high streets are set to close in the coming weeks. (Photo: Google maps) | Google maps

WHSmith had previously said it is "no longer sustainable" to run its Doncaster branch, despite its lengthy history in the Frenchgate Centre. It cited rising costs and lower footfall as factors in deciding to axe the store, and other ones on the list. Speaking in relation to the takeover links, a spokesperson said: "There can be no certainty that any agreement will be reached, and further updates will be provided as and when appropriate."

Listed below are the WHSmith stores closed and set to close:

  1. Bournemouth Old Christchurch Road, Dorset - Closed on January 18
  2. Luton, Bedfordshire - Closed on January 18
  3. March, Cambridgeshire - Closed on January 25
  4. Basingstoke, Hampshire - Closed on February 1
  5. Long Eaton - Closed on February 1
  6. Newtown, Powys - Closed on February 15
  7. Winton branch in Bournemouth, Dorset - Closed on February 15
  8. Rhyl, Denbighshire - Closed on February 15
  9. Bolton, Greater Manchester - Closed in February
  10. Accrington, Lancashire - Closed on March 15
  11. Halstead, Essex - Closing in April
  12. Halesowen, West Midlands - Closing in April
  13. Diss, Norfolk - Closing in April
  14. Newport, Wales - Closing in April
  15. Haverhill, Suffolk - Closing on April 26
  16. Woolwich - Closing in April
  17. Stockton, County Durham - Closing in May
  18. Oldham, Greater Manchester - Closing in May
  19. West Mall, Frenchgate Centre Doncaster - Closing on May 31
  20. Orpington, Greater London - Closing date to be confirmed
