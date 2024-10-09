Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have recovered a body from a river in Ipswich following reports that a man had fallen into the water.

The body was found in the River Orwell after police were called at 3.15pm on Tuesday, October 8, following reports of a man falling into the water near the wet dock area off Helena Road, said Suffolk police.

A multi-agency search operation was launched involving police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coastguard. East of England Ambulance Service were also in attendance. The searches continued into the evening and a body was located and recovered at around 11pm.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course. The man’s next of kin have been notified.