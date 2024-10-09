River Orwell: Body found in Ipswich after man falls into water as police treat death 'not suspicious'

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

9th Oct 2024, 3:16pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have recovered a body from a river in Ipswich following reports that a man had fallen into the water.

The body was found in the River Orwell after police were called at 3.15pm on Tuesday, October 8, following reports of a man falling into the water near the wet dock area off Helena Road, said Suffolk police.

A multi-agency search operation was launched involving police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coastguard. East of England Ambulance Service were also in attendance. The searches continued into the evening and a body was located and recovered at around 11pm.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course. The man’s next of kin have been notified.

Related topics:IpswichSuffolkPolice
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice