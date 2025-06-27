River Ouse York: Woman arrested after man's body found in water
Police say they were called at 2.48am and told that two people had gone into the River Ouse in York.
A rescue operation involving the York Rescue Boat, Fire and Rescue and the Police Helicopter led to the discovery of a body of a 19-year-old man at 8.30am.
A 19-year-old woman who was also seen to enter the water with the man has been arrested on suspicion of assault. She is in police custody and a police investigation has been launched.
Chief Inspector Jon Aldred from North Yorkshire Police said: “While formal identification is yet to take place, the man’s family have been informed. My thoughts go out to them at this very sad time.
“Our enquiries are continuing in order to establish the full circumstances. This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers of open water. We urge everyone to take care around rivers and open water.”
