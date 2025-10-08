Thousands of residents have launched a giant lawsuit against poultry producers and Welsh Water over pollution in three rivers.

The biggest legal claim ever brought in the UK over environmental pollution has been filed at the High Court. Almost 4,000 have joined the lawsuit against major poultry producers and Welsh Water over allegations of "extensive and widespread pollution" in three Welsh rivers - the Wye, Lugg and Usk.

The claimants are all local residents, business owners and people who use the rivers for leisure. They are seeking "substantial" compensation and ask the court to order all three companies to clean up the rivers.

The action claims the declining state of the rivers since 2019 has severely affected local businesses, property values and people's enjoyment of the area. The firms being sued - Avara Foods Limited, Freemans of Newent Limited and Welsh Water - all deny the claims.

A combination of sewage discharges and chicken manure are blamed for causing environmental pollution in the claim. It alleges that this has harmed the water quality in the rivers, suffocating fish and other wildlife as well as causing bad smells.

Avara Foods say they believe the claim is based on a "misunderstanding," as no manure is stored or spread on poultry-only farms that supply the company. Welsh Water said it has made "real improvements in water quality" over recent years.

The claim is led by Leigh Day. Group claims partner at the firm Oliver Holland said: "This is the largest legal action concerning environmental pollution ever brought in the UK. In a context where government and regulators have failed to prevent the degradation of our rivers the court has become the last avenue for justice. Our clients believe they have no other option but to seek accountability through the legal system – and this marks the next step in that journey."

All three rivers are protected for their importance to rare wildlife, including otters, freshwater pearl mussels and the Atlantic salmon. The River Wye runs for 155 miles from Plynlimon, Wales, to the Severn Estuary.

Its health status was previously downgraded due to farming pollution, with a quarter of the UK's poultry population raised in the river's catchment area. The River Lugg is a major tributary of the River Wye, flowing predominately through Herefordshire.

Local resident and wildlife filmmaker Justine Evans is acting as the lead claimant. She said that the River Wye used to be clear but has since noticed a stark decline in its condition.

Responding to the claim, a spokesperson for Avara Foods said: "We share concerns about the condition of the River Wye, but we believe that this legal claim is based on a misunderstanding, as no manure is stored or spread on poultry-only farms that supply Avara Foods.

"Where poultry manure is used as fertiliser, it is for other produce in other agricultural sectors. Individual farmers are responsible for how nutrients are used in their arable operations. Avara is not involved in any arable operations and has no control over this activity. All our poultry is produced in Britain to standards that are amongst the highest in the world.

"The focus instead needs to be on solutions that will improve the health of the river, addressing all forms of pollution and the effects of climate change, and for action to be taken accordingly. We employ 5,000 people in the UK and approximately 1,500 people in the catchment area, and we all want a healthy River Wye."

A Welsh Water spokesperson said: "Welsh Water is a not-for-profit company, unlike other water companies. The amount we can charge for our services is subject to regulatory control, which therefore limits the funds available to us for re-investing into our infrastructure. Despite these financial constraints, we have made significant investments over recent years, and we have achieved real improvements in water quality.

"In the past five years we have delivered £70 million of investment to improve our sites on the Wye River – and delivered them ahead of the target set by our regulators. We are also currently investing £33 million to improve the Usk River. Unfortunately, the water pollution caused by other sectors during this period has increased significantly, reducing the overall impact of the water quality improvements we have achieved.

"We intend to defend this case robustly: the fact that we are a not-for-profit company means that any payments to these claimants would necessarily reduce the amount that we can re-invest in delivering further improvements for the benefit of all of our customers and the environment."