The death of a five-year-old boy who drowned at a holiday park in Cornwall last year has been ruled as accidental, according to an inquest jury.

Robin Caliskan was discovered unresponsive at the bottom of a swimming pool at Atlantic Reach Holiday Park, near Newquay, on the first day of his family’s camping trip. The inquest, held in Truro, revealed that the young boy had gone swimming with his family shortly after they arrived at the resort in July.

Robin became separated from his parents in the busy indoor pool and was later found face down in the water by other pool users. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he tragically died. Atlantic Reach Holiday Park did not employ lifeguards at the pool, and while the lack of lifeguards raised concerns, the inquest heard there was no legal obligation for the resort to provide them.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that Robin, who was from Plymouth in Devon, died from drowning, and the jury concluded his death was accidental. The jury’s statement said: “A miscommunication between the parents led to a brief and unintentional period of time where the deceased was unsupervised. There were no company staff whose role was to spot the dangers within the pool area or monitor safety."

It added that the layout of the pool area contributed to the confusion. It said: “The frosted glass separating the baby pool from the main pool misled each parent to believe the deceased was safe with the other parent.”

Robin’s father, Cemal Caliskan, who is originally from Turkey, shared heartbreaking testimony during the inquest. He explained that he believed Robin had gone to join his mother in the larger pool, while he remained in the baby pool with their other child.

Atlantic Reach Holiday Park, Newquay | Google Maps

“Robin was just playing there, my wife was heading to the big pool and Robin said ‘Can I go please?’,” Mr Caliskan recalled. “He wanted to go with my wife, his mum, and I said ‘OK, but you need to stay with your mum, go with your mum’. Then he followed my wife. It was so crowded in the big pool I can’t be 100% sure if Robin was following my wife or beside her. I was sure he was with her.”

The inquest heard that signs in the pool area made it clear there was no lifeguard on duty. Despite this, concerns were raised during the hearing about the safety protocols in place. Anne Marie Jameson, a health and safety officer at Cornwall Council, said that while Atlantic Reach met legal standards, she felt the park could do more.

“In my opinion, there is the risk of future deaths,” she said. “They meet the minimum standards currently. It is minimum standards, however, given they have had one fatality and one near fatality I would expect the company to do much more than they are.”

She added that she did not have the enforcement power to require lifeguards, despite her concerns.

Andrew Cox, senior coroner for Cornwall, echoed these concerns and announced plans to write a report to Atlantic Reach. He said: “I will be saying they need to review their risk assessment in light of the evidence at the inquest and they need to assess whether there is a need for a lifeguard service to be introduced at particular times in the future.”