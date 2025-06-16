A 22-year-old nursery worker has been convicted of abusing 21 babies during a disturbing months-long campaign of cruelty across two nurseries in London.

Roksana Lecka, from Hounslow, was found guilty at Kingston Crown Court after admitting to seven counts of cruelty to a person under the age of 16 and being convicted of 14 further counts by a jury.

Her abuse came to light in June 2024 after staff at Riverside Nursery in Twickenham noticed her pinching children and appearing "flustered." She was suspended, and subsequent CCTV footage revealed shocking scenes of physical abuse.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Lecka was seen on camera pinching and scratching children under their clothes, often on their arms, legs, and stomachs. Some children were pinched dozens of times in a single day, causing visible distress.

In one of the most harrowing incidents, Lecka kicked a young boy in the face multiple times and stepped on his shoulder. Other footage showed her pushing babies headfirst into cots and covering a toddler's mouth when he cried.

Nursery worker Roksana Lecka, 22, has been found guilty of abusing 21 babies | Met Police

Detective Sergeant Geoff Boye of the Metropolitan Police said: “Footage showed Lecka carrying out multiple assaults on the children in her care which included repeatedly pinching and grabbing children, dropping babies into their cots and on one occasion, she delivered several kicks to a young boy to the face and stepped on his shoulder.”

Lecka admitted to police that she had smoked cannabis before her shifts and was also filmed vaping just a metre away from a baby.

The offences took place between October 2023 and June 2024 at two nurseries: Riverside Nursery in Twickenham, where the majority of the abuse occurred, and Little Munchkins in Hounslow, where one count was recorded. Riverside Nursery has since closed.

Screengrab from handout bodyworn footage issued by the Metropolitan Police, dated 05/07/24 of Roskana Lecka during her arrest. | Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Detective Inspector Sian Hutchings said: “These families left their children in Lecka’s care, trusting her to protect their children as well as the other staff at the nurseries clearly did. The footage of her offences against defenceless children was disturbing. I would like to praise the strength of the victims’ families who have had to sit in court and watch footage of the abuse which Lecka inflicted on their children.”

Several parents had previously raised concerns in March and May 2024 about unexplained injuries and bruising. Lecka worked at Riverside from January until June 2024.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Gemma Burns called her actions “exceptional cruelty,” stating: “No parent should have to fear leaving their child in the care of professionals, but the sheer scale of her abuse is staggering.”

“Lecka was placed in a position of trust and her job required her to provide safety and protection. Instead, she kicked, scratched and pinched these young children, with this vile abuse of vulnerable victims continuing for many months.”

Legal action is now being considered by multiple families. Jemma Till, a solicitor from Irwin Mitchell, who is representing some of the parents, said: “The families we represent are not only deeply shocked but also traumatised by what their children have endured.”

“Whilst Lecka’s actions have been stopped, the consequences of those actions are likely to affect families for many years. Nothing can undo what has happened, but it’s now vital that lessons are learned, and where appropriate, measures introduced to prevent other children being harmed.”

Lecka is due to be sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on September 26.