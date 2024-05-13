Ronalds Abele

Ronalds Abele was airlifted to Northampton General Hospital but was pronounced dead.

Tributes have been paid to a “wonderful son” who drowned after getting into difficulty while swimming in a river. Ronalds Abele, 17, had been taking a dip while enjoying the hot weather when he got into trouble in the River Nene in Wellingborough, Northants., on Friday (10 May).

Police, paramedics and fire crews all rushed to the scene at the Embankment near a pedestrian bridge at around 1.45pm. The engineering student was carried by air ambulance to Northampton General Hospital but was pronounced dead despite the effort of medics.

His parents and siblings are now being supported by Father Ben Lewis, vicar at St Mark's Church in the town. He said: “We prayed for Ronalds family yesterday and I met with them this morning to express our profound sympathy for Ronalds passing.

"He was a kind lad, dedicated brother, and wonderful son. He loved building and design, he was an excellent student at Tresham College studying engineering.

"Our hearts go out to his family and we stand ready to support them now and in the days ahead in any way we can.”

Tributes including notes and photos were left near the embankment alongside the River Nene in Wellingborough

Former teachers of the teenager added their tributes on social media describing Ronalds as a “lovely young man” and that he was a “pleasure” to teach. Among the bunches of flowers, candles and ornaments were heart-felt messages attached to a nearby tree from his friends.

Other friends said Ronalds was “always smiling” and an “absolute credit” to his family, a “wonderful” young man and was “very polite”. A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “This was a tragic incident and Ronalds' family have requested privacy at this very distressing time.”

On Friday, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue service issued a warning to people of the risks of jumping into open water. The warning said: “It may be warmer weather but remember jumping into water has hidden dangers.

"Not only could the cold water cause you to go into shock but there could be hidden debris under the surface. Keep yourself and your mates safe. Don’t jump into the unknown.”

North Northants Council also issued a reminder to parents to warn their children of the dangers of river and lake swimming. It said: “Whilst the weather is changeable, we are heading towards half term and the summer season.