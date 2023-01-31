The company says £200m of its losses are down to industrial action - but the dispute has not affected the share price of its parent IDS in the way you’d think

The UK has been in the grip of strikes for much of the last six months as unions are largely fighting for inflation-busting pay increases for their members.

Strikers from several key sectors, including the railways, NHS and emergency services have walked out. More industrial action is set to take place for fire crews, as well as ASLEF and RMT union members, over the coming days.

In the run up to Christmas 2022, strikes delayed post for around 31 million people. Soon afterwards, Royal Mail posted a near-£300 million loss over the first nine months of its financial year - two-thirds of which it claimed was attributable to the walkouts.

But what has this all meant for the company’s share price? Here’s what you need to know.

Royal Mail has seen 18 days of strikes during the industrial action spawned by the cost of living crisis (image: Getty Images)

How have strikes hit Royal Mail’s finances?

In its three-quarter financial year accounts for the nine months to December 2022, Royal Mail revealed major operating losses of £295 million.

Whilst this sounds pretty bad, the company had predicted it could lose up to £450 million over the full financial year - a figure it now seems unlikely to hit. Instead, it anticipates losses should be around the £400 million mark.

The company said the net cost of strike action worked out at roughly £200 million, with the 18 days of strike action seen in the lead up to the new year equating to an extra six dates than it had initially expected.

The remaining loss was put down to a long-term decline in the number of letters being sent, as well as the decline being seen in the volume of retail sales amid the cost of living crisis. Compared to the same 9 months for the last year before the pandemic (2019/20), it said letter volumes were 25% down with the revenue generated by them 14% lower. Meanwhile, parcels accounted for more than half (54%) of its revenue - six percentage points higher than pre-pandemic.

According to market analysis by fund manager Hargreaves Lansdown, it leaves Royal Mail’s parent company International Distribution Services (IDS) with an apparently “precarious” outlook. It said the company had “substantial hurdles to overcome” and urged investors to “proceed with caution”.

What is Royal Mail’s share price?

From highs of 448.6p almost exactly a year ago, Royal Mail’s parent company IDS has seen its share price embark on a steady decline ever since.

Indeed, its shares are now worth approximately half of what they were, with the latest price sitting at 230.9p (at close of play on Monday 30 January) according to the investor section of the IDS website. But they are actually performing slightly better than expected at the moment given the losses posted by IDS in its trading update on 26 January were not as bad as had been expected.