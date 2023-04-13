Ofcom has confirmed that it is considering launching an investigation into Royal Mail following a recommendation by MPs

Negotiations in the dispute between the Communication Workers Union (CWU) and Royal Mail are said to be at a “pivotal” point today, with the union potentially poised to respond to the company’s latest offer.

Formal talks came to an end last week, but in a message to members today the union said workers should “continue to stand ready to back your union” and promised to provide a full update within 24 hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both CWU and Royal Mail sources confirmed that the dispute is at a potential turning point, with a union source describing today as “make or break” in the negotiations.

This comes as Ofcom has confirmed that it is considering launching an investigation into Royal Mail following a recommendation by the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) committee.

‘Make or break’

The CWU has said it is working to resolve a number of outstanding issues in the dispute with Royal Mail over pay, working conditions and the treatment of a number of staff the union say have been subjected to unfair disciplinary procedures following their involvement with industrial action.

In a statement, the union said today “is a pivotal day” in negotiations with the company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It said: “It is important that CWU members do exactly what you have done for the last year - ignore the noise and positioning from management and continue to stand ready to back your union.

“If we can reach an agreement, it will then be considered by our Postal Executive and ultimately be subject to a full membership ballot. We don’t need lessons on democracy from an employer that has relentlessly and deliberately chosen imposition over agreement.”

A union source described the state of negotiations as “delicate” and said today’s events are likely to be “make or break” for how the dispute is resolved.

Ofcom considering investigation

Regulators are considering calls from the BEIS committee for investigations into Royal Mail, over concerns about data usage as it relates to tracking devices carried by workers and the company’s obligation to deliver letters to every address in the UK six days per week, known as the Universal Service Obligation (USO).

Advertisement

Advertisement

In its recent report on Royal Mail, following two evidence hearings involving senior figures at Royal Mail which were described by committee members as extraordinary, MPs called for Ofcom to launch an investigation relating to the Universal Service Obligation (USO) and the ICO relating to data usage.

The BEIS report noted reports from Royal Mail employees that they had been told to prioritise parcels over letters, which might affect the company’s USO. Royal Mail CEO Simon Thompson told the committee in January that these reports were “absolutely not true”.

But postal workers from across the country sent the committee evidence showing local managers instructing staff to prioritise parcels.

The report states: “We believe that Royal Mail has deprioritised delivery of letters as a matter of company policy and that it has systemically failed to deliver against parts of its USO. The evidence suggests that this practice has taken place not just during periods of industrial action but since the start of the pandemic, if not earlier.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Ofcom said: “We measure Royal Mail’s performance against annual delivery targets, from April to March. We are now preparing to make a decision about whether to investigate Royal Mail’s performance and we will take this decision after Royal Mail has reported for the whole financial year.”