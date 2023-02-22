The business committee is said to be ‘universally unhappy’ with Thompson’s appearance last week and has recalled him to Parliament

The CEO of Royal Mail is set to appear before MPs today for the second time this year after some of the evidence he gave in a previous session was deemed to be “not wholly accurate”

Simon Thompson, the Royal Mail boss who was quizzed by MPs last month on whether he is “worth” the £140,000 bonus he received last year on top of a £540,000 salary, has been criticised for some of his responses during the evidence hearing. Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy committee chair Darren Jones MP said Thompson was “quite good at evading my questions” and reminded him that “misleading parliament is not something we appreciate”.

Jones recalled Thompson to Parliament to give “futher evidence” at the earliest opportunity, along with Royal Mail Group chairman Keith Williams, after the committee “is now not confident that all the answers you gave during the session were wholly accurate”.

CWU members in Royal Mail staged 18 days of strike action during the second half of 2022 over pay, jobs and conditions. The union is currently balloting members on further action, with results expected mid-February.

‘Universally unhappy’

Royal Mail’s embattled CEO will return to Parliament to the BEIS committee to clarify evidence he gave in a bruising session last month. Thompson has been recalled for a session which will take place today, after the committee received evidence which contradicts some of his testimony from the previous session.

NationalWorld previously reported how a source familiar with the BEIS committee’s thinking said they were “universally unhappy” with Thompson’s evidence. The session will begin at 2.15pm and will also feature Royal Mail’s Chairman Keith Williams.

The Committee pointed to three discrepancies that it wants clarity on:

Whether Postal Digital Assistants are used to urge staff to work faster;

Whether Royal Mail is compromising its obligation to provide a minimum guaranteed mail service to all addresses and is prioritising parcels; and

Royal Mail’s position on sick pay for employees.

Jones, the committee chair, wrote to Thompson, demanding he returns at the earliest opportunity. In the letter, the Labour MP wrote: “Thank you for giving evidence to the BEIS Committee on 17 January about Royal Mail’s current operations.

“Following the session, I received a significant amount of correspondence from Royal Mail employees across the country, challenging some of the statements you made to the committee. The committee is now not confident that all the answers you gave during the session were wholly accurate.

“The committee has therefore decided to recall you to give further oral evidence at the earliest opportunity. I’m also extending this invitation to the Royal Mail Chairman by copy, to accompany you on the day.” Jones explained which areas of evidence the committee wanted Thompson to elaborate on.

This includes Thompson’s claims that it is not Royal Mail policy to prioritise parcels over letters, in keeping with the firm’s universal service obligation. Ruth Edwards MP said she had been contacted by Royal Mail workers to say this was not the case and they were routinely told to prioritise parcels.

After Thompson insisted that this was not and had never been Royal Mail policy, Jones cited a poster he had been sent a picture of by a whistleblower.

He said: “A whistleblower wrote to me only last week once we had advertised that this session was happening to tell me that you do in fact prioritise parcels over letters. In fact, he sent me a picture of a poster that is on his rack in one of your offices.

He added: “It says, “The future is parcels. Unless your manager directs you otherwise these are your priorities on delivery each day: number one, premium items and collections; number two, large parcels; number three, lapsing, including all parcels; number four, at least half of the delivery points on your frame, including letters”.

Thompson said he was “aware of that particular correspondence,” and that it was a “local action.” This exchange prompted Jones to remind Thompson that “misleading Parliament is not something that we appreciate here on the committee”.

In his latter recalling him to Parliament, Jones said: “Contrary to your evidence, we have been told that managers in many delivery offices are advising Royal Mail delivery workers that parcels are still to be prioritised. Many Royal Mail employees have told us that the poster was not a one-off and that similar posters appeared in other delivery offices across the country.”

Asked to name the external advisers being used by Royal Mail on the transformation of the company and changes to working structure, Thompson said he would write to the committee as some agreements were protected by confidentiality clauses. Jones took issue with this, pointing out that Thompson was protected by parliamentary privilege, so couldn’t be subject to legal threat if he did name the consultants.

Jones said that, “a certain set of external consultants and advisers are advising all businesses to invest in technology, automated devices and reducing headcount for workers and using self-employed drivers, cutting costs”.

He said: “You might see that in Amazon or Evri or other types of companies where this committee has heard testimony of working conditions being entirely unacceptable for those people, you’re just following a similar track aren’t you because you’re being advised by probably those same consultants.”

Thompson was also challenged over whether workers are required to carry a PDA which collects data on the speed at which they work. Amazon has been criticised for using similar technology. Thompson said workers do carry the device but it is not used for “telling people to go more quickly”.

Bristol North West MP (Labour) Darren Jones.

Following this exchange, Jones remarked that Thompson was “quite good at evading my questions”. And since the committee, Jones said in his letter “we have received evidence that suggests this is not correct.”

During the committee Jones added: “The points I wanted to make today are that your bonus package has been changed in order to focus purely on shareholder value; that you are using external consultants to do what is happening in the rest of the industry; and that you are using technology in a way that adds an enormous amount of stress on to your workforce.

“In the long run, the answers to all of those questions have been yes. I would politely suggest to you that, when we have talked to other businesses doing that, it does not really go in the interests of the business and their customers. It is not the best way to go.”