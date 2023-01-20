Workers last walked out over the Christmas period, with the CWU confirming that more strikes dates were expected to take place in 2023

Further disruption to the postal service could be coming soon as Royal Mail workers and bosses both remain locked in a pay dispute. Royal Mail workers last took strike action over the Christmas period.

It comes as strikes action continues to affect several different industries within the UK. NHS strikes involving nurses and ambulance drivers have occurred amid a fight for a pay rise for public sector workers, while the RMT union representing railway workers across the country received a new pay offer from the Rail Delivery Group as the pay dispute between camps continue.

It comes as the Royal Mail was subject to a Russian cyber attack. The cyber incident left letters and parcels unable to be sent overseas.

Royal Mail CEO Simon Thompson faced a panel of MPs on 17 January about the ongoing industrial action and the cyber attack on the company. He came under fire over his £500,000 salary and £140,000 bonus amid workers calling for a pay rise.

But what exactly are Royal Mail workers asking for - and what has the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said about the situation? Here’s everything you need to know.

What are Royal Mail workers asking for?

The main aim of striking postal workers is to gain a pay rise which is in line with current inflation rates. The CWU has said that the current offer from bosses - a 9% pay rise over 18 months - will have a “devastating blow” on their members’ lives.

The union is also asking the company to protect jobs in the sector. In 2022, Royal Mail announced plans to cut around 6,000 jobs in cost-cutting measures.

Royal Mail strikes in late 2022 had an effect on the busy Christmas and Black Friday period. (Credit: Getty Images)

The CWU general secretary Dave said: “When a company openly boasts of having built a £1.7 billion fund to crush its own workers rather than use that money to settle the dispute and restore the service, then you know dark forces are clearly at work. Their sole intention is to destroy the jobs of postal workers and remove their union from the workplace.

“Our members will not stand for this, and further action will take place in 2023. Our message to the public and businesses is that postal workers do not want to be here, but they are facing an aggressive, reckless and out-of-control CEO committed to wrecking their livelihoods.”

The Royal Mail has said that the company is committed to resolving the dispute. Previously, the group said that union bosses were “playing a dangerous game with its members’ jobs and the future of Royal Mail” as the dispute rumbles on.

When are the next Royal Mail strikes?

The CWU confirmed to NationalWorld that it is currently balloting its members on further strike action. Current negotiations between CWU representatives and Royal Mail bosses are expected to continue until 20 January.