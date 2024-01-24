Royal Mail: six-day-a-week letter deliveries could be cut after Ofcom says service is 'unsustainable'
Unions have warned that cutting letter deliveries to just three days per week would "destroy" the Royal Mail service
Royal Mail letter deliveries could be cut from six days per week to only three days, after regulator Ofcom branded the mail service "unsustainable".
In a review of the service, Ofcom said that adjustments to the letter delivery schedule could help reform Royal Mail, stating that changing the number of days letters are delivered is one of two "primary options" in overhauling the service. This would see deliveries of letter to houses and businesses only take place either five or three times per week, as opposed to the current six.
Ofcom has estimated that cutting delivery days could save the Royal Mail between £100m and £650m. It added that while other options include slowing down letter deliveries apart from where next day delivery is requested, downgrading the delivery targets for Royal Mail "was not an option".
However, the option has only been touted as a suggestion so far, with the government required to implement a new law to change the frequency of deliveries. The government's postal affairs minister Kevin Hollinrake said of Ofcom's review: “There are different options for reform and this is about a national debate. That’s clearly what they’ve said.
“They haven’t set out any specific proposals. We understand some of the pressures on Royal Mail in terms of letter volumes. But we also know their parcel service is increasing significantly, which is a good opportunity for Royal Mail. This is about a conversation. It’s not about any firm proposals."
The suggestion to cut letter delivery days has been criticised by the Communication Workers Union (CWU), which said it would "destroy" Royal Mail. CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “We are not resistant to change, but we will not sign up to a three-day universal service obligation, which would destroy Royal Mail as we know and would impact on thousands of jobs.
“Royal Mail has the biggest fleet in the country, a presence in every community, and boasts and unrivalled infrastructure. This is the bedrock that a serious growth agenda, and the future of the company, can be built.”
