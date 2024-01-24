Royal Mail's six-day-a-week letter deliveries could be cut to three or five days per week after regulator Ofcom said that the service was "unsustainable". (Credit: Getty Images)

In a review of the service, Ofcom said that adjustments to the letter delivery schedule could help reform Royal Mail, stating that changing the number of days letters are delivered is one of two "primary options" in overhauling the service. This would see deliveries of letter to houses and businesses only take place either five or three times per week, as opposed to the current six.

Ofcom has estimated that cutting delivery days could save the Royal Mail between £100m and £650m. It added that while other options include slowing down letter deliveries apart from where next day delivery is requested, downgrading the delivery targets for Royal Mail "was not an option".

However, the option has only been touted as a suggestion so far, with the government required to implement a new law to change the frequency of deliveries. The government's postal affairs minister Kevin Hollinrake said of Ofcom's review: “There are different options for reform and this is about a national debate. That’s clearly what they’ve said.

“They haven’t set out any specific proposals. We understand some of the pressures on Royal Mail in terms of letter volumes. But we also know their parcel service is increasing significantly, which is a good opportunity for Royal Mail. This is about a conversation. It’s not about any firm proposals."

The suggestion to cut letter delivery days has been criticised by the Communication Workers Union (CWU), which said it would "destroy" Royal Mail. CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “We are not resistant to change, but we will not sign up to a three-day universal service obligation, which would destroy Royal Mail as we know and would impact on thousands of jobs.

