Despite his ordeal, rescuers say the dog is ‘constantly wagging his tail’

RSPCA Cymru is trying to find out more about an emaciated pocket bully-type dog found wandering Rhyl - who despite his plight is "constantly wagging his tail".

The dog was found by a member of the public in the Princes and Elwy Street area of the North Wales town on New Year’s Eve. They took the dog to a vet, which - concerned by the dog’s poor condition - contacted the RSPCA to investigate.

RSPCA animal rescue officer John Littlewood said: “The dog is very underweight and is not in a good condition - you can see every rib sticking out of his body and he is weak. But he is a very friendly dog and is constantly wagging his tail.

The starving pocket bully-type dog was found wandering the streets (NationalWorld/RSPCA)

“He wouldn’t have gotten this skinny overnight and it is concerning that he may have been in this state for some time," he continued. "He might be a stray dog or he may have been abandoned - we’re hoping anyone who has any information about the dog will be able to help us establish how he came to be in this situation.”

The dog is currently at a vets in Colwyn Bay. Anyone with information about the pup should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference number 01203142.

The starving dog's discovery comes at a time when cases of abandoned amimals have soared to a three-year high. In 2023, the RSPCA responded to 19,457 abandonment incidents, with 1,619 reported last month alone.