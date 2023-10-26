RSPCA appeals for information after severely emaciated and wounded dog handed into Manchester pet hospital
Chicko, a severely starved male crossbreed, was handed into a pet hospital in Manchester - the RSPCA has now launched an appeal to find his owner
The RSPCA has launched an appeal to find the owner of a severely malnourished and wounded young dog after he was handed into a Manchester pet hospital.
The 18-month-old male crossbreed, who is known as Chicko, was handed into the PDSA's Montague-Panton pet hospital at Redgate Lane in Manchester on 6 October. The young dog was handed in by a member of the public who had found the poor pup barely alive.
Chicko was not only found extremely emaciated, but he also had bald patches across his body, bleeding and swollen ears, and a bruised back leg. He also had a necrotic infection in his tail and a number of pressure points across his body.
Unfortunately, veterinarians at Montague-Panton pet hospital had no other option but to put Chicko to sleep due to the severity of his injuries and condition. A post mortem showed that there was no underlying condition for Chicko's emaciated state, with the conclusion drawn that the canine had been starved.
The RSPCA had attempted to find more information about the owner of Chicko. They found that he was microchipped but the owner's details were not register to the chip, although further investigation have led the charity to believed that he was owned by a man who lives in the Greater Manchester area.
RSPCA inspector Deborah Beats, who is investigating the incident, said: “Every bone in Chicko’s body was visible and it’s hard to believe a dog who looked like this could have still been alive. Everyone involved in this case has been left extremely upset by it and we’re determined to find out how and why this young dog got into such an appalling state.
Ms Beats added: “We’ve managed to progress several lines of enquiry but we need the public to help us too. We’re making an urgent appeal to anyone who recognises Chicko or has information about his background or who may have owned him, to come forward.” Anyone who can help the enquiry should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018 quoting reference number 01165392.