A woman filmed beating a six-month-old puppy with a riding crop with an “extreme level of violence” has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

The footage, filmed in Bridgwater, Somerset, was then shared with the RSPCA in July 2022, with the charity later prosecuting the 23-year-old. She admitted to the assault and was sentenced at Highbury Magistrates Court on October 13.

As well as admitting the attack on Shelby, Turnham also admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a second dog - a husky called Joker - who she left severely malnourished. Vet Dr David Martin, who viewed the footage, said the video shows "an extreme level of violence".

He added: "Undoubtedly this will have caused pain as a result of both being thrown and being hit with a riding crop repeatedly and the dog will certainly have sustained significant bruising and potentially more serious injuries as a result. There is no reason for such behaviour towards the dog. Physical chastisement plays no part in modern dog training as it is widely recognised that dogs learn through positive encouragement as opposed to negative reinforcement.

“In addition to the physical suffering the dog has clearly suffered extreme fear and distress as a result of being thrown and beaten and this will have long term implications for the dog’s health and welfare with a need for the dog to receive appropriate behavioural support in the future.”

Alongside the 10-year disqualification order, which she can not appeal to be lifted for five years, Turnham was handed a 16-week prison term, suspended for one year, and a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Speaking after sentencing, RSPCA Inspector Jo Daniel, who investigated for the animal welfare charity, described the abuse as "sickening".

She said: “Turnham inflicted appalling and totally unnecessary violence on this young dog. The footage showing Shelby trapped in a corner of the room with no way to escape as she is repeatedly beaten by Turnham with a weapon is truly sickening. It’s heartbreaking to see such fear and distress.”