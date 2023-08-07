Most exotic snakes can not survive if released into the wild, the RSPCA says, and can pose a serious threat to native wildlife

The RSPCA is calling for information after two neglected carpet python snakes were found abandoned in South Yorkshire, one "severely emaciated".

A council worker discovered the two young snakes - one six and one eight feet long - in a cardboard box in Austerfield near Doncaster last Thursday (3 August), and took the reptiles to the charity’s local branch. The pair then needed to be transferred for urgent care at a specialist vet.

On examination, the albino carpet python - believed to be male - was found to be severely emaciated and given a body condition score of just one out of five, the RSPCA said in a statement. He was also treated for a respiratory infection and mouth rot. The other snake, thought to be female, was in better health.

RSPCA inspector Ben Cottle-Shaw, who is investigating the incident, said: “It’s clear from the very poor condition of the albino snake that this animal’s needs hadn’t been properly met for a long time and he would certainly have died eventually if he hadn’t been found."

The two snakes were found abandoned in a cardboard box (Photo: NationalWorld/RSPCA)

Mr Cottle-Shaw said the RSPCA suspect they were abandoned pets, and the owner may have tried - unsuccessfully - to rehome them themselves, "or the person who owned them has lost interest or couldn’t afford to keep them anymore and they were sadly abandoned as a result.

He said it was never acceptable to dump pets in circumstances like this, and urged urge anyone who recognised these snakes to contact their inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. When the snakes have been rehabilitated, new, suitable homes will be found for them.

Last year, the RSPCA received 1,031 reports involving snakes in need of help. The charity said exotic pets like these pythons often ended up in their care after people realise they're not easy to care for.

“The needs of reptiles can be challenging to meet because they are just the same as they would be in the wild, and are fundamentally linked to certain behaviours, diets or environmental conditions that can be difficult to replicate in a domestic environment," senior scientific officer Evie Button said.

“We urge prospective owners of reptiles such as snakes to thoroughly research the needs of the particular species and what is required in the care of the animal, using expert sources. People should only consider keeping a snake if they can ensure they are fully able to provide for these needs.”

Snakes are completely dependent on their owners for the correct accommodation, heating, lighting and feed, all of which must replicate their wild habitat as closely as possible to keep them healthy - and to allow them to express their normal behaviour, she said.

Most exotic animals kept as pets are unlikely to be able to survive in the wild in Britain and non-native species could pose a serious threat to native wildlife. It is illegal to release, or to allow to escape, any species that are not normally native to the UK.