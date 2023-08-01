Two kittens have died after suffering serious injuries, but eyewitness reports suggest there may be two more which have not been found

The RSPCA is appealing for the public’s help after two kittens are thought to have been deliberately thrown from a moving vehicle - with potentially two more which have not yet been found.

The animal welfare charity was called in to investigate after two different members of the public brought a deceased black and white male kitten to a local veterinary practice in Goole, East Yorkshire, on 7 July.

The kitten, which had reportedly been found on the side of the road in Stanhope Street, was between eight to ten weeks old, and vets believe it likely to have suffered a serious head injury.

At 4.15pm - just 45 minutes later - a second member of the public brought in a female black and white kitten reportedly been found at the same location. The cat had a severe injury to her left hind leg, with x-rays revealing a fracture, with possible displacement and ligament damage.

The kitten was in a great deal of pain and was put to sleep by the vet to prevent further suffering, the RSPCA said in a statement.

At 5pm, a third person arrived at the vets to say she had witnessed four kittens being thrown from a moving car in Stanhope Street.

RSPCA inspector Natalie Hill, who has been investigating the incident, said she was "extremely concerned" by the circumstances surrounding the death of the two kittens.

“A further two kittens were also said to have been thrown from the vehicle, they’ve not been found, and we’re very worried about their welfare, as well as that of their mother," she added.

Ms Hill continued: "We’d appeal to those members of the public who went to the vets, as well as motorists who may have dashcam footage and pedestrians who were in the area at the time, to get in touch if they [can] help us."