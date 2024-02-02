Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warning: Story contains graphic content and images which may be distressing to some readers.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a puppy was found dead near a railway line, with its head sticking halfway out of a black rubbish bag.

The Chihuahua-type puppy was spotted by a member of the public in Derby at 12.45pm last Thursday (January 25), who believed the dog may have been thrown over railings near Balfour Road in a black plastic bin bag. The animal charity said the young male dog appeared to have tried to struggle free from the bag, which was tied shut.

The puppy was found halfway out of a tied black bin liner (NationalWorld/RSPCA)

Unfortunately, he was found dead with his head sticking out from the black bin liner. The area he was found in appeared to be waste ground. Now the RSPCA is hoping someone can help them identify the dog, so they can track down the perpetrator of the "cruel act".

RSPCA inspector Pam Bird, who is investigating, said: “At some point this poor puppy has managed to force his way out of the bag, either because he was still alive or the bag may have been torn by the many rats that are in this area. I would like to appeal to anyone who knows someone whose dog has had puppies lately or may have any information about how the dog came to be found in this area.”

The charity wants anyone who recognises the pup to come forward (Photo: RSPCA/Supplied)

The caller who alerted the animal charity found the bag on a path leading from Balfour Road, inside railings next to the Derby to Burton-on-Trent rail line. Anyone with any information is asked to call the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018.

The RSPCA is in the midst of an animal abandonment crisis - which it believes is linked to more and more people struggling to meet the cost of living. Abandonment calls at the charity have reached a three-year high, and rescuers now say more than 20,000 dumped animals were reported throughout the course of 2023 - including 14,172 dogs.