Tiny Ruby had to be sedated by vets to remove her overgrown fur, which weighed one kilogram

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A tiny dog whose faeces-covered coat had formed a thick crust before she was rescued - along with 47 other neglected pups - has got the happy ending she deserves.

Now named Ruby, the dog and her many companions, along with one cat, were removed from a home in South Wales by RSPCA Cymru just over a year ago. The dog was found in a cage, and her fur was so matted and encrusted with faeces RSPCA inspectors couldn’t tell what breed she was, or if she was male or female. She also didn’t have a name.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two people responsible later admitted to causing suffering to a number of dogs, pleading guilty to four offences under the Animal Welfare Act. They were handed a 15 week custodial sentence - suspended for nine months - and were also ordered to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work. They were also disqualified from keeping all animals for five years and were ordered to pay £400 each.

Ruby the day she was rescued (Photo: NationalWorld/RSPCA Cymru)

Ruby was taken to Maes Glas Vets for urgent care, where her new owner Jayne works as a practice support manager. Jayne took the pup - now named Ruby Bish Fingers - home after just a few hours. "She was in a right state. It was around 4 [or] 5pm that day when I went to get her after being rescued earlier that day by the RSPCA inspectors.”

The tiny dog had to be sedated for her fur to be cut off, she said. It was crusted with faeces - and after it was removed it weighed around a kilogram. She was also covered in fleas. “Her feet were bound so right, they were worried her feet would come off with it,” Jayne continued. “She was also so matted they had to use a scalpel rather than clippers. They took everything off, gave her a flea bath, dried her, and put her in a jumper to keep her warm. By the time she woke up from the sedation she was in my arms.”

Jayne with 'Ruby Bish Fingers' (Photo: RSPCA Cymru/Supplied)

Ruby had issues with her back legs initially, thought to be from living in a cage for such a long periods. But after some time and TLC, her legs have become stronger. When Jayne first took Ruby in as a foster, she said she just knew she wanted her to be a permanent member of the family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I knew she had been signed over to the RSPCA, so I knew straight away that I wanted to adopt her officially,” she said. “She just looked into my soul and I just knew. I just love her so much. I feel so emotional about the whole situation having seen the state of her and the situation of the others - and seeing how she is now.”

Although Ruby is now very happy in her loving home - she is still wary of people and new situations. “She is a little bit broken,” Jayne said. “I just think we keep her clean, fed, watered, loved and she plays - and I just don’t understand how people can do that with animals. When we spayed her and got her the dental treatment she needed they estimated she was aged between two and three. She can be quiet but she can also zoom about too.”

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Gemma Cooper said Ruby was "just the cutest dog ever", and she was delighted she had found her forever home. “Jayne is such a dedicated fosterer and we really appreciate everything she does for us and those rescued animals in need she takes in who desperately need a safe home environment.