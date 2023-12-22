A group of 30 dogs found wallowing in their own filth in Lincolnshire are doing much better, two years on

Dog lovers who rehomed neglected pups, with coats so matted and overgrown rescuers couldn't tell what breed they were, have revealed how their lives have been completely transformed with love and care.

New owners who each took in a pooch from a group of 30 that were found wallowing in filthy kennels in Lincolnshire by the RSCPA. But new pictures reveal the dogs' stunning transformations as they prepare to spend Christmas in their forever homes - two years later.

Darren Cox, 53, who adopted nine-year-old miniature poodle cross Bailey from the RSPCA, said he was ‘horrified’ to learn how he’d previously been treated. However, the occupational therapy assistant told SWNS he felt privileged to give the “cheeky chap” a home, in Carlton, Nottinghamshire, and now loves taking him on walks to the pub with his partner, Julie.

Darren Cox and his dog Bailey, of Nottingham, before and after (SWNS)

“I was horrified to see the state that the animals had got into. They were left to fend for themselves, they were just feral, basically," he said. "But the first time we met him they said he was a bit of a character, and they weren’t wrong - he still is a character."

Mr Cox said it was "such a nice feeling" to know that you have helped stop an animal from suffering any more abuse and mistreatment. "Every time he looks at us, he warms the cockles of our hearts. He’s so appreciative of everything we do for him now."

Aimee Rankine, 31, who gave five-year-old terrier cross Delilah a new home, fell in love when she was offered her by the RSCPA. She said the adorable dog had really come out of her shell after she moved to her home in Leeds, West Yorkshire, and was a firm favourite with her work colleagues. “I went to meet her and loved her and brought her home. At that point, she’d been completely shaved, so she had really short hair," she said.

Sophie Major and her dog Lady (SWNS)

“She was so timid, she was so nervous. If you put your hand out to stroke her, she would recoil and shy away. It was really sad, but you could tell she was really sweet." Delilah had grown in confidence over the last couple of years, "probably almost too much", she said.

"She’s quite sassy and precocious. She absolutely adores people... She will lick everyone and she likes to sit on people’s laps. When I first got her, she wouldn’t even come and sit near you, so she’s come a long way."

Mum Sophie Major, 32, said she’d heard about the dogs' plight while working at an RSCPA centre, where animals were brought after being taken from negligent owners. She fell in love with the ten-year-old miniature dachshund Lady, and decided she would adopt her at her family home in Nottingham.

“It was really sad, I did see all the pictures. They were quite horrific," she said. “I’d been wanting a dog for a while, but with not having too much room, I knew it would have to be a small dog. I would have taken them all home if I could, but she stood out as she was one of the smallest ones. She looked really sorry for herself, really timid and scared of people."

