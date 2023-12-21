Her foster family say Gracie would roll over for tummy tickles - but she was so thin there was no tummy there to tickle

A friendly dog has captured the hearts of her rescuers, when she still managed to muster up the energy to wag her tail at them - even after severe neglect left her close to death.

Gracie, a 15-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, weighed just 7.3kg when she was found by an RSPCA inspector living in a darkened cage with a washing machine on top of it, on a Hampshire property earlier this year. She was so thin that her hips, ribs and shoulders were visible through her skin, the animal charity said, and the pup had an eye infection, and collapsed when she tried to walk.

Her owner told animal rescue officer Marie Stevens that he kept Gracie in the cage because his wife was ill and the dog was "annoying". But despite how ill she was, she still managed to wag her tail as her rescuers took her away for vet care.

Gracie was just skin and bones when she was rescued (RSPCA/SWNS)

The dog is the picture of health after being fostered by Heather and Paul Carter. "She wasn’t nervous at all when we saw her at the vets," Ms Carter told SWNS. "She came staggering out to see us, she could barely walk but she came out and licked me and then she waddled over to Paul for fuss.

"I was worried that perhaps she wouldn’t like men but she’s always been close to Paul, if she’s ever scared of anything, she will run to Paul’s side for reassurance," she continued. "She’s just the friendliest dog and she appreciates everything you give her, her tail does not stop wagging. We’re giving her the best life and she’s such a happy dog now."

Gracie's previous owner was banned from keeping animals for 12 months, issued a 12 month community order and fined £120, but Ms Carter said she wished he had reached out for help instead. "Gracie's previous owner certainly had a lot on his plate tending to his sick wife, however all Gracie needed was food," she said. "Instead poor Gracie spent most of her life caged in darkness, ignored and slowly being starved."

The friendly senior is doing much better now (RSPCA/SWNS)

Ms Carter said the pup did not understand the concept of stairs, and had clearly never seen a cat in her life. "I think she’d barely been let out of that cage as for an older dog, we were so surprised to find that all these experiences were brand new to her."

The couple fell in love with her from the moment they saw her, and despite initially fearing the elderly dog would die, they vowed to take care of her for however long she had left. "We’re just thrilled she made a full recovery," she said. "She was so weak on her legs when she arrived with us that she had to be lifted onto the sofa so that she could sit with us. She’d roll over for tummy tickles but there was no tummy there to tickle - she was all bones."

Ms Carter said she was "so honoured" to be part of the fantastic team that helped Gracie make her amazing recovery. "She is pure joy, all she has is love for everyone she meets. She makes me smile every time I see her."

The RSPCA says animal neglect and abandonment is at three-year high this year, because of the pandemic and cost of living crises. The animal charity alone is on course to see a shocking 33% rise in abandonment calls in 2023 compared to 2020, with close to 18,000 animals dumped in the UK so far this year.

